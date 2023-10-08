 Madhya Pradesh: One Held For Drug Trafficking In Itarsi
Madhya Pradesh: One Held For Drug Trafficking In Itarsi

Cannabis worth Rs 60,000 seized.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
article-image

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Local police have cracked down on drug trafficking and arrested an accused in connection with the case on Sunday, the police said.

Itarsi police station house officer (SHO) Gaurav Singh Bundela told media that accused Arjun Kuchbandiya was arrested earlier too on charges of drug trafficking.

On Sunday, the police received a tip-off about Kuchbandiya carrying a bag in his hand.

The cops rushed to the spot and arrested him. On inspecting his bag, they found four kilograms of cannabis. He told police that he was on way to sell cannabis.

The police took him into custody and seized the cannabis from him. The cost of the seized booty is around Rs 60,000, police said. SHO Bundela said that Kuchbandiya will be produced in the court soon.

