Madhya Pradesh: On this I-day, pledge to participate in nation’s progress: CM urges citizens

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the state on Independence Day. He said, “We have completed 74 years of independence. It is the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom. On the 75th Independence Day, we have to resolve to continue our utmost efforts to make our nation happy.”

He said that the state government has taken important steps in every field for the welfare of the citizens. Efforts have been made in Madhya Pradesh in irrigation, agriculture, education, health, technical skills and for conserving the heritage of the state. In the last one and a half decades, these efforts gained momentum, as a result of which Madhya Pradesh got rid of the tag of BIMARU state.

He said that despite the crisis of Corona epidemic, Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead with sincere efforts for development in every field. The government is running many projects with public cooperation.

He expressed hope that the state will be included in the most prosperous and developing states of the country. Every citizen has to take a pledge to participate in the journey of progress on Independence Day.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest at the state level Independence Day function to be organised at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Bhopal on August 15. He will hoist the flag at the main function at 9 am. National anthem recitation, salute and inspection of parade will be organized on the occasion. Later, the CM will give a message to the people of the state. The main function will be telecast live on Doordarshan, regional news channels and social media.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:47 PM IST