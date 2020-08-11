Madhya Pradesh: OMR sheet to make a return in police recruitment

Following home minister’s approval police recruitment test may now be conducted through OMR sheet.

The last recruitment was done in 2017. Around 14,000 posts in 13 categories, like constable GD, constable driver, constable cook, constable barber, constable washer man, constable cobbler, constable water carrier, constable sweeper, constable mason, constable bugler, constable peon, head constable computer and ASI Computer, were filled.

The department had recruited computer professionals for the first time to enable digitalisation. As a result, 250 posts of computer head constable and ASI were filled.

No recruitment was done in 2018 and 2019.

Following home minister Narottam Mishra’s nod, the proposal has been sent to the general administration department for further action. Sources said that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the exam would be conducted through the OMR sheet.