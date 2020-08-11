Madhya Pradesh: OMR sheet to make a return in police recruitment

Following home minister’s approval police recruitment test may now be conducted through OMR sheet.
The last recruitment was done in 2017. Around 14,000 posts in 13 categories, like constable GD, constable driver, constable cook, constable barber, constable washer man, constable cobbler, constable water carrier, constable sweeper, constable mason, constable bugler, constable peon, head constable computer and ASI Computer, were filled.
The department had recruited computer professionals for the first time to enable digitalisation. As a result, 250 posts of computer head constable and ASI were filled.
No recruitment was done in 2018 and 2019.
Following home minister Narottam Mishra’s nod, the proposal has been sent to the general administration department for further action. Sources said that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the exam would be conducted through the OMR sheet.
The OMR sheet (Optical Mark Recognition) had gained notoriety in Vyapam scam, after a few officials changed the OMR sheet and corrected entries made by their candidates thus helping them clear the exams in lieu of huge amount. Several Vyapam officials along with racketeers, candidates and middlemen were arrested after the scam came to fore.
ADG, recruitment, Sanjaiv Sami informed Free Press that the proposal was in a premature stage. He said that though approved, several points are yet to be clarified.
A large number of candidates from across the state take the test and the department is keen to secure their rights, he said.
He further said that there is always possibility of lack of connectivity at few places while others lack proper infrastructure.
However, he refused to share as to whether the exam would be conducted online or offline and said that modalities are yet to be worked out. He further said that the department was yet to take a call on examination conducting agency.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)