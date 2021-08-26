Madhya Pradesh: Omati police arrest a fraud

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Omati police have arrested a fraud- Dilshad Khan from Balwara in Ranjhi area of the district.

Chief Medical Officer, Health Department, has lodged an FIR against the Dilshad in the Omati police station for providing jobs to four computer operators on the basis of fake marksheet.

Station In charge of Omati police station, Satish Jharia said that the accused Dilshad Khan- who works in setting up fake jobs in entire Madhya Pradesh has been arrested. On the complaint of Chief Medical and Health Officer, the police interrogated the four Lab Technician Sadhna Masakole, Sandeep Burman Arvind Rajak and Katori Lal posted in Victoria hospital.

They told police that Dilshad had prepared their fake marksheet. All of them were dismissed on the basis of investigation and a case has been registered against them, Satish added.

Jharia further said that there are two crimes against Dilshad Khan in the police station Omati, four crimes in the police station Ranjhi.

A few days ago, Special Task Force (STF) Bhopal have arrested Dilshad Khan in the case of setting up a fake job. Now, the police have been interrogating the accused, Jharia Said.

Nevertheless, there are several cases registered against Dilshad in 14 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Dilshad is use to of committing the crime. Every time Dilshad gets bail and commits crime.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:38 PM IST