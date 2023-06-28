 Madhya Pradesh: Olympic Day Celebrated Narmada Ghat
Madhya Pradesh: Olympic Day Celebrated Narmada Ghat

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Narmadapuram (madhya Pradesh): The District Triathlon Union and Narmada Yuva Sanstha have recently celebrated international Olympic Day at Narmada Ghat.

During the event, T-shirts were distributed among 75, school children and officials of the union. On this occasion, the technical officer of Triathlon and swimmer, Umashankar Vyas said the International

Olympic Committee (IOC) was formed on June 23, 1894 by the French academician Pierre de Coubertin. The First Olympic Games took place in Athens, Greece.

Afterwards, Olympic Games are organized by the IOC every four years. On this occasion, the president of Narmada Yuva Sanstha Mukul Gupta, Manohar Sarathe, Kamlesh Bathre, Vinrendra Bablu, Sudhir Mishra and players and their parents were present at the event.

article-image

