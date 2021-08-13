Madhya Pradesh: Olympian Vivek Sagar's village basks in his medal glory

Bhopal: Olympic hero Vivek Sagar’s medal not only changed his fortune but also brought fame to his native village and also multiple gifts. For the first time, the Olympian will set his foot on a concrete road in his village when he returns home. A well lit village with new street lights is all set to welcome the Olympic hero, who has made the entire state proud. His village comes under Sohagpur assembly constituency.

The administration has begun concretising the road on the instructions of the local legislator Vijay Pal Singh. Street lights will also be installed in the village. The construction began on Thursday, while the chief minister was felicitating him in the state capital, said Singh.

He said that instructions have been given to officials to get the road concretised before Vivek returns to his home. “I am happy as this would be the first time I’ll go home and will find no rough patches,” said Vivek on hearing the news of the road construction.

Singh shared the experience of his visit to Vivek’s house. MLA said that when he went to visit Vivek’s family after the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze, he saw that the narrow lane that leads to his home was muddy.

Since Monsoon was at its peak, the mud had turned into swamps, foiling the entire pathway from the Ordinance factory, he added. It was then that he decided to give Rs 4 lakh from his discretionary fund to get the road concretised at the earliest, said the legislator.

The officials said the road will be about 250 metres in length. His house is situated on the outskirts of the Ordinance factory. The road after the Ordinance factory becomes more potholes and less of a road.

Vivek’s family has thanked the government for this gesture. “There were times when we couldn’t even step out of our home. Vivek used to go to practice half-dipped into the mud. The new road will be a big relief to us and our neighbours,” said Vivek’s elder brother Vidya Sagar.

