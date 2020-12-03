Madhya Pradesh: Old plot holders to get ownership right through pattas, says Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he has decided that whatever yield had produced by the farmers of the state will be procured. But if some other person of neighbouring states comes to the state to sell his produce, then his truck will be seized and he will be sent to jail.

Chouhan made the above remark at a meeting of farmers in Nasrullahganj on Thursday. He also stated that those who have possessed a piece of land for many years will be given Pattas so that they may become owners of those plots.

Chouhan also transferred Rs 100 crore to the bank accounts of half a million farmers in Nasrullahganj.

Chouhan said farmers would become owners of their own plots under the land ownership scheme after a survey of villages.

He said such ownership would help them get loan on the basis of the plots.

The Congress is whipping up passion among farmers in the name of farm bills, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress had deceived the farmers in the name of loan waiver, and then, began to misguide them.

There is not a single point in the farm bills, which is against the farmers’ interests, Chouhan said, adding that the Mandis are not being closed.

The farmers are being given facilities to sell their produce anywhere in the country, he said.

He said 31 banks had been connected that farmers might take online loan without hassle sitting at home and by mortgaging lands.

Farmers do not have move around different offices for transfer of land and its demarcation, Chouhan said, adding that this can also be done online.

Besides that, they will get the copies of their land documents online, the Chief Minister said.

He said the Kamal Nath-led government had not given a single penny to the farmers, but the BJP government transferred Rs 23, 600 crore to their accounts even during the corona pandemic.

Land sharks won’t be let off the hook

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said land sharks would not be let off the hook.

He said the government would take stringent action against mafia, goons and food adulterators.

The mafia associated with cooperatives will be behind bars, he said, adding that the government will not spare those who try to loot common man.