Madhya Pradesh: Officials harassing citizens will face music, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that those officials who harass citizens will face the music. Efficient officers can make the system work efficiently, but those who harass citizens will face the music, he said. A provision has been made for imposing fines on those officers who delay work, Chouhan said, adding that the CM Dashboard will be another medium for providing services to citizens. ‘Good governance’ means citizens must get their work done at government offices without bribing anyone and without delay, he said.

Chouhan made the above statements at an online function held to celebrate the 10 years’ completion of the Public Services Guarantee Act. The event was held in Minto Hall on Monday.

Good governance

To provide good governance, the Public Services Management Department was formed 10 years ago, he said. This has brought equality among citizens who do not have to move around government offices to get their work done, he said. According to Chouhan, other states got an inspiration from Madhya Pradesh and implemented it.

Services are available through the CM Helpline number 181, he said. Now, papers related to land and maps will be available through the CM Public Services (Beta Version), Chouhan added. Along with this, the government is also launching Whatsapp Chat-Baat Service, while several new services have been launched in the past 8-10 months, he added.