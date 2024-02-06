Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Visit Field To Carry Out Govt Instructions In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sonia Meena has directed the officials to go to the field to see whether the government's orders have been properly carried out. She issued the directive at a time-limit meeting with officials at the collectorate on Monday. Meena who reviewed the progress of Rajaswa Maha Abhiyan directed the Tehsilders to solve the pending revenue cases on priority.

The work of Patwaris, revenue inspectors and other officials, who have failed to achieve targets, should be regularly inspected, she said. She told the officials to pay special attention to the Swamittva Yojna (land ownership scheme) in Itarsi and Dolriya. More employees should be deployed to complete the ROR entries under the ownership scheme, Meena said.

Board exams reviewed

Collector Sonia Meena also reviewed the board examination that began Monday. She said that the flying squads, the SDMs and Tehsilders should regularly inspect the examination centres. Special attention should be paid to the sensitive and highly-sensitive centres, she said. Meena directed the SDMs to hold meetings with the block education officers for properly conducting the examination.

Meena also took feedback on the action taken by the officials to stop use of loudspeakers and sale of fish, meat and eggs in the open. She directed the SDMs to act against the sale of non-vegetarian items and the use of loudspeakers. If the sellers of non-vegetarian items and the users of loudspeaker do not follow the instructions, action should be taken against them, she said.

She directed the SDMs to ensure proper arrangements for procurement of wheat and to impart training to the staff for registration of farmers for buying wheat on MSP. Payment should be made to the farmers who did not get the cost against the sale of paddy due to some technical problems, she said, adding that there should not be any delay in payment to farmers. District Panchayat CEO SS Rawat, additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh and officials of various departments were present at the meeting.