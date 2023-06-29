Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Maintain Peace During Festivals

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): City magistrate Sampada Saraf has advised the members of the peace committee to maintain cleanliness around the religious places for the ensuing festivals, like Id-ul-Zuha, Teez and Guru Poornima.

She said there should be proper parking of vehicles and traffic management, so that people might not have any problem.

Saraf said that peace and harmony should be maintained during the festivals, and that steps should be taken, keeping in mind the rainfall.

The members of the peace committee and officials of the district administration were present at the meeting held at the Kotwali police station on Wednesday. She also directed the officials to maintain cleanliness and arrange for security at various Ghats on the banks of the Narmada.

At the meeting, it was decided that people should not be allowed to take bath at Kale Mahadev Ghat because of its bad condition.

Since several accidents took place at the Ghat, railings should be installed around it, and a notice that bathing has been prohibited at the Ghat should be pasted.

Sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini, deputy chairman of Nagar Palika Abhay Verma, chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey, town inspector of KotwaliVikram Rajak and other officials including members of peace committee were present at the meeting.

Read Also Three Girls From Narmadapuram Selected For U-15 Cricket Training Camp To Be Held In Indore