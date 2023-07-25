 Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Dispose Of CM Helpline Plaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Dispose Of CM Helpline Plaints

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Dispose Of CM Helpline Plaints

Only 1,741 Ayushman cards are being made every week in the district, which is not satisfactory, collector said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Dispose Of CM Helpline Plaints | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has informed all the officials that the district has failed to get good ranking in disposing of complaints filed through CM Helpline.

He directed the officials to solve the complaints filed through CM Helpline as early as possible. He said the complaints received till July 31 should disposed of, so that the district may get good ranking in August.

He made the statement at a meeting with officials on Tuesday. Sub-divisional magistrate, officials of all the departments, chief executive officers of all Janpads, chief municipal officers and Tehsilders were present at the meeting.

Only 1,741 Ayushman cards are being made every week in the district, which is not satisfactory, Asthana said. He also directed the officials to hold meeting with peace committee within two days.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Sentenced To Triple Life Imprisonment Under POCSO Act In Neemuch
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two More Free-Ranging Cheetahs In Kuno Captured For Health Check-Up

Bhopal: Two More Free-Ranging Cheetahs In Kuno Captured For Health Check-Up

Bhopal: MP May Have More Tigers Than Estimated, Say Officials

Bhopal: MP May Have More Tigers Than Estimated, Say Officials

Madhya Pradesh: 6 KM Part Of Bhopal-Chiklod Road To Be Four-Laned

Madhya Pradesh: 6 KM Part Of Bhopal-Chiklod Road To Be Four-Laned

In Demand: The Best Of Satyajit Ray Volume 1 -2, Irrfan - A Life In Movies

In Demand: The Best Of Satyajit Ray Volume 1 -2, Irrfan - A Life In Movies

Madhya Pradesh: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing Colleague

Madhya Pradesh: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing Colleague