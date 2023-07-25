Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Dispose Of CM Helpline Plaints | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has informed all the officials that the district has failed to get good ranking in disposing of complaints filed through CM Helpline.

He directed the officials to solve the complaints filed through CM Helpline as early as possible. He said the complaints received till July 31 should disposed of, so that the district may get good ranking in August.

He made the statement at a meeting with officials on Tuesday. Sub-divisional magistrate, officials of all the departments, chief executive officers of all Janpads, chief municipal officers and Tehsilders were present at the meeting.

Only 1,741 Ayushman cards are being made every week in the district, which is not satisfactory, Asthana said. He also directed the officials to hold meeting with peace committee within two days.