Madhya Pradesh: Officers Don’t Listen To Farmers’ Problems, Says BKU (T) Leader

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) held a meeting in the city on Thursday to discuss their problems.

Thousands of farmers from different areas in the district took part in the meeting and spoke about their problems.

District president of BKU (T) Thakur Prasad Singh listened to the problems of the farmers.

The problems of the farmers are increasing with each passing days, Singh said, adding that the officers and the employees are responsible for it, because they do not dispose of the cases related to the farmers.

He said the farmers had submitted memorandums about their problems to the sub-divisional officers who did not take any action to work out those problems.

They raised the issues related to farmers who were victims of the cement factories in Maihar. They said the cement factories have damaged their farmlands.

Apart from that, the farmers discussed the construction of four-lane road by GRTC Limited and damaging of roads and ponds in Uchehara.

They also discussed the problem of electricity. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the collector, demanding supply of fertiliser and seeds on time.