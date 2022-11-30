Madhya Pradesh: Odisha police form SIT to probe death of Bina girl on Puri beach

Representative Image |

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): In a major update in the myserious death of an 18-year-old MP girl in Puri, the Odisha police formed a SIT on Wednesday to probe the case.

The girl was a resident of Bina and had gone to Jagannath Puri on a family trip. Her death under mysterious circumstances had sparked protests in her hometown, after which CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a high level probe into the matter.

After the CM’s intervention, Sagar and Odisha police have been cooperating to solve the the case together. The Odisha police informed about forming a SIT to Sagar SP Tarun Nayak over a telephonic call. Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudheer Saxena also talked to Odisha DGP over a call to speed up the probe and bring justice to the victim’s family members.

In a letter addressed to the Sagar SP, Odisha police, has said that in view of the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, a special investigation team has been formed. The team will comprise of Sadar SDPO, KC Mund, and DSP, Manobrata Satapathy.

Family has alleged rape

According to reports, the 18-year old girl had gone with her family members to offer puja at Jagannath Puri in Odisha. The family decided to stay at a hotel in Puri from where the girl went missing on November 23. The girl had reportedly come down from the hotel, to pick up clothes that had fallen down. When she did not return, the family members filed a complaint with the police.

Later, on November 26 her body was found on the Penthakota beach in Puri. The girl was found floating face down in undergarments and had severe injuries on her body. Receiving information about this, the victim’s family members alleged that she was raped and said, “Her face was burnt with acid and her fingers were mutilated.”

After recovering the dead body, a postmortem was conducted by Penthakota Marine PS in-charge, Bamdev Nanda in the presence of the district scientific team. The team of doctors that conducted the postmortem said that prima facie, the victim's death can be attributed to drowning.

