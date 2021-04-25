Madhya Pradesh: Odisha despatches over 500 metric tonne oxygen to state, others

Bhubaneswar/Bhopal: Odisha has despatched at least 29 tankers carrying about 510 MT of medical oxygen under police escort to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other needy states in the last 48 hours, an official said.

This apart, 15 more tankers are leaving from Dhenkanal, Rourkela and Angul by Saturday, an official statement released by Odisha Police said, adding that the state police has formed a dedicated corridor for speedy movement so as to serve thousands of needy patients in various states without delay.

Odisha Special Cell formed under ADGP (Law and Order), Y K Jethwais is coordinating various actions for prompt loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing deficit. District SPs/DCPs and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions, it said.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Health and Family Welfare department has set up modalities to meet the demands of oxygen cylinders in the Dedicated COVID Hospital, Covid Care Centres and others where the corona patients are admitted in the state.

In an official letter to all district authorities, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra said that drug inspectors of districts will ensure timely despatch of the empty cylinders to the assigned fillers and inform his counterparts at which the filler is stationed for timely filing of the cylinders.

He said the hiring charges of vehicles can be met from the Public Health Response Funds or any other suitable head from which transportation districts will be done smoothly.

Official sources said that as against the daily requirement of 23.78 tonne of medical oxygen for patients in Odisha, the daily production of cylinder oxygen in the state is 129.68 tonne. Besides, the daily production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) is 60 tonne.

While an LMO plant will be commissioned in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur by May 10, plans are afoot to set up LMO plants in 15 COVID hospitals including the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla.