Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By October 20

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has started to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh, leaving 34 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.

However, it’s still lingering in 21 districts like Jabalpur due to a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation, which is bringing rain to the eastern parts of the state.

Read Also Bhopal Municipal Corporation Assures All Roads Will Be Repaired Within One Month

Weather Update for the Week The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects clear skies across Madhya Pradesh, with warm and humid conditions over the next few days. Cities like Gwalior, Guna, and Ratlam saw temperatures above 35°C on Monday, with Bhopal and Indore also feeling the heat.

Monsoon Exit So Far

October 2: Districts like Gwalior, Morena, and Shivpuri saw the monsoon depart.

October 5: It moved out from areas including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Indore.

Monsoon to Fully Withdraw by Dussehra Meteorologists predict the monsoon will fully exit Madhya Pradesh by October 10, just in time for Dussehra on October 12. Unlike the past couple of years, there’s no rain expected during the festival this time.

Cooler Weather Ahead By October 20, temperatures are likely to drop below 20°C at night, with daytime temperatures around 33-34°C, signaling the start of cooler weather.