 Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By October 20
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By October 20

Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By October 20

Cities like Gwalior, Guna, and Ratlam saw temperatures above 35°C on Monday, with Bhopal and Indore also feeling the heat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has started to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh, leaving 34 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.

However, it’s still lingering in 21 districts like Jabalpur due to a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation, which is bringing rain to the eastern parts of the state.

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Assures All Roads Will Be Repaired Within One Month
article-image

Weather Update for the Week The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects clear skies across Madhya Pradesh, with warm and humid conditions over the next few days. Cities like Gwalior, Guna, and Ratlam saw temperatures above 35°C on Monday, with Bhopal and Indore also feeling the heat.

Monsoon Exit So Far

FPJ Shorts
J&K Election Results 2024: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wins Budgam Assembly Seat By 18,000 Votes
J&K Election Results 2024: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wins Budgam Assembly Seat By 18,000 Votes
Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Registration Process Underway For Over 4000 Vacancies
Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Registration Process Underway For Over 4000 Vacancies
ECI Dismisses Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's Claims Of Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends On Official Website
ECI Dismisses Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's Claims Of Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends On Official Website
'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral
'Bollywood Parents' Bihar Student Lists ‘Emraan Hashmi’ & ‘Sunny Leone’ As Parents On Exam Form, Goes Viral

October 2: Districts like Gwalior, Morena, and Shivpuri saw the monsoon depart.

October 5: It moved out from areas including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Indore.

Read Also
Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Road Show In Bhopal On October 8
article-image

Monsoon to Fully Withdraw by Dussehra Meteorologists predict the monsoon will fully exit Madhya Pradesh by October 10, just in time for Dussehra on October 12. Unlike the past couple of years, there’s no rain expected during the festival this time.

Cooler Weather Ahead By October 20, temperatures are likely to drop below 20°C at night, with daytime temperatures around 33-34°C, signaling the start of cooler weather.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Horror: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Hits Elderly Couple Enjoying Chai At National Highway; Drags...

MP Horror: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Hits Elderly Couple Enjoying Chai At National Highway; Drags...

Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By...

Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By...

Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

VIDEO: Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads...

VIDEO: Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads...

WATCH: XUV Car Catches Fire On Jabalpur's Shastri Bridge, Bystanders Race To Douse The Blaze With...

WATCH: XUV Car Catches Fire On Jabalpur's Shastri Bridge, Bystanders Race To Douse The Blaze With...