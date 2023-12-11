Bhopal: OBC Woman Buys Multi-Crore Tribal Land Through Fake Papers

Madhya Pradesh: OBC Woman Buys Multi-Crore Tribal Land Through Fake Papers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman belonging to other backward class (OBC) prepared a fake tribal certificate and became the owner of land worth crores of rupees that belonged to tribals. Economic Offences Wing has registered the case and started investigation.

A different modus operandi came to light when two complainants approached EOW unit in Jabalpur recently. One of the complainants belonging to the same caste and village came to know about the fraud. He then complained to police against the woman and her son.

The police said woman Vimla Bai Lunia, resident of Hardua village in Majholi tehsil in Jabalpur district had fraudulently obtained a tribal caste certificate. On the basis of the certificate, she purchased lands belonging to tribals in Damoh district in last two years.

The woman’s son Naresh Prasad Lunia is the village panchayat secretary. According the law, only a tribal person can purchase tribal’s land. If other person wants to purchase it, he has to take permission from district collector.

The tribal seller and the buyer are required to explain why they want to sell and buy land. The woman took a shortcut and prepared a fake certificate and purchased land of tribal at a throwaway price. She had purchased tens of acres of land belongin g to several tribals fraudulently.

When police conducted investigation, they found that the woman had prepared fake documents. The signature on the certificate was fake. The SDM whose signature was put on documents was not posted in the area.

The police have registered the case under Sections 420,467,468 and 471 of IPC and have started investigation. The police added that more people will be made accused in the FIR in coming days.