Madhya Pradesh: OBC Mahasabha distances itself from minister Bhupendra Singh's meeting

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state convener of OBC Mahasabha has issued a video statement distancing the Mahasabha from the meeting convened by the urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh.

UAD Minister Bhupendra Singh had convened a meeting of OBC leaders on Sunday to discuss the decision given by the apex court after which panchayat polls on OBC seats were deferred.

Later, Singh also gave a statement that members of OBC community have been disillusioned with judgment given by the court and the Congress party as well. The Congress had filed the petition in High Court and the Supreme Court and Congress member and lawyer Vivek Tankha were responsible for holding back panchayat polls on OBC seats.

State convener of OBC Mahasabha, Pradeep Chaurasia, said that the meeting organised at the official residence of UAD minister Bhupendra Singh was a farce. The members present at the ministerís bungalow were BJP members and not from OBC Mahasabha.

'I want to make it clear that they were members of BJP OBC Cell and not of OBC Mahasabha. We are suffering as there are only two parties in the state. In absence of strong alternative, we are contemplating on next step,' said Chaurasia.

We are in the process of finalising a strategy against Congress and BJP. 'Very soon, a massive protest will be organised in the state capital,' added Chaurasia.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 01:03 AM IST