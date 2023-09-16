Madhya Pradesh: Nurse Sits On Road In Protest Against Transfer In Sehore

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse sat on the road in Ladkui village in the district on Friday in protest against her transfer.

The nurse alleged that the authorities had transferred her without any reason.

There were reports that the doctors had sold the hospital scraps and neglected delivery cases.

Instead of taking action against the doctors, the authorities transferred her, she said.

According to reports, everything was normal on the main road in Ladkui, besides there were a few people on the road because of heavy rainfall.

At 11am, the nurse identified as Reena Malviya, sat on the road and began to protest against her transfer.

There are allegations of irregularities, including selling of hospital scraps, against the doctors.

Besides, there are allegations that the hospital showed negligence in many delivery cases, but no action was taken against the guilty.

The nurse got angry, since she was transferred. According to collector Praveen Singh, he has come to know of the incident through social media and is holding talks with the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) about it.

It is a case of transfer of a nurse, and as far as negligence of doctors is concerned, an inquiry is going on, and he cannot say anything about it, CMHO Dr Sudhir Dehria said.

In charge of Bherunda police station Girish Dubey said the nurse was removed from the road.