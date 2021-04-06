Madhya Pradesh: Number of rapes in state rise by 40% in Jan & Feb, 2021

Bhopal: The number of rape cases in the state of Madhya Pradesh increased by around 40 per cent in January and February 2021, in comparison to these two months in the year 2020. In January and February 2020, a total of 757 cases of rape were reported and, in the same months in 2021, 930 cases have been reported.

The state government is running a special drive to save women in the state, but the data shows the real picture of policing in the state. The number of rape cases had become almost double in 2020 in comparison to 2019. In the year 2019, 2,485 rape cases were reported in the state, according to the National Crime Bureau report, but the number had increased to 4,553 in the year 2020, according to the State Crime Record Bureau.

The two cities of Bhopal and Indore occupy top places when it comes to rape of women. In these two months, 119 women were raped in Indore and 115 in Bhopal, which was at second position. In Gwalior, 94 women were raped.

Acts of insult to modesty of women in the year 2021 of the two months were 1,450, while, in the year 2020, they were 1,518. In these two months, 947 women faced obscene acts.

Five girls were sold for prostitution in the five districts of Morena, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur and Neemuch in the month of January 2021. In the month of February, two women from Ratlam and Mandsaur were sold for prostitution.

In the year 2020, in the month of January, two girls were sold for prostitution in Neemuch and in Jabalpur.

After examining the data of those sold for prostitution, the districts of Neemuch and Mandsaur appear to be the districts where girls are sold for prostitution every year. The police of these districts are not able to control the trade.