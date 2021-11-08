Madhya Pradesh: NSUI to protest against unemployment outside CM house

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students’ wing of Congress party, National Students Union of India (NSUI), will stage protest outside CM house in last week of November against unemployment, privatisation of education.

The state NSUI president Manjul Tripathi said state and central governments are privatising the education. Schools and colleges have increased fees because of which poor students are finding it difficult to continue their studies.

“Because of privatisation, fees have been raised by educational institutions and on top of it, government has either stopped giving scholarship or reduced it for several segments of students,” Tripathi said.

Scams are being unearthed in competitive and recruitment exams, which indicate deserving youths are being sidelined intentionally. Tripathi said protest will be staged outside CM House in last week of November. They will gherao Parliament in December.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:40 PM IST