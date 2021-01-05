Madhya Pradesh: NSUI demands inquiry against higher education department, alleging fund manipulation under Swami Vivekananda career scheme

BHOPAL: The members of National Students of India (NSUI) have raised protest against director and commissioner of higher education department for manipulating funds deposited under Swami Vivekananda career guidance scheme.

Spokesperson Sahirday Tiwari told media on Tuesday that the state government had launched the scheme in 2006. Under the scheme, fee of Rs 12 is taken per student per annum. In the notification, it is clearly mentioned that the amount will be spent on career guidance for the students.

In November last year, director issued order to colleges to deposit Rs 2 per student into another account in Bhopal. Tiwari alleged that this is misuse of amount as other account cannot be opened without cabinet approval nor can the money be transferred. He said NSUI has filed a complaint to Governor with a plea to institute an inquiry into the matter.