Madhya Pradesh: NSA to be slapped on fertilizer sellers for irregularities, says Collector

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The National Security Act will be slapped on those who commit irregularities in selling fertilisers to farmers, said collector Bakki Kartikeyan.

He directed the officials of the district administration, Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, cooperative societies and other departments associated with fertiliser distribution to monitor the sale of fertiliser.

He directed the officials to register an FIR against those who are involved in black marketing of fertilisers and in committing other irregularities in selling it.

FIR registered against fertiliser shop owner

Tehsilder of Porsa Vivek Soni registered an FIR against the owner of a fertiliser shop for selling a bagful of manure for more than Rs 370, official sources said.

On getting complaints against the owner of the shop in Porsa, Guljarilal that he had been selling a bagful of fertiliser for Rs 370, Soni inspected the shop. Besides that, inspected the Maa Kailadevi Firm where he found 400 bags of fertiliser.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:46 AM IST