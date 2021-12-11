Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong shivers at 7 °C, Gwalior at 7.4°C, Pachmarhi at 7.5°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp drop in minimum temperature up to over 5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the state on Friday night and wee hours of Saturday, which intensified chill. Nowgong shivered at 7 degrees Celsius while Pachmarhi almost froze at 7.5 degrees Celsius. Gwalior reported night temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Rewa, Guna and Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius each. Datia registered 8.9 degrees Celsius. Tikamgarh and Khajuraho recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius each. Umaria registered night temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Besides, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius and night temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.2 degrees. Similarly, Indore recorded maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, cold winds blowing from northern belt swept the state causing drop in temperature. Similar condition is likely to prevail for couple of days more.

Cities - Drop in temp(°C) - Night temps(°C)

Damoh - 5.2 - 10.0

Umaria - 5.0 - 8.4

Pachmarhi - 4.5 - 7.5

Jabalpur - 3.9 - 10.8

Satna - 3.7 - 9.6

Rewa - 3.6 - 8.6

Rajgarh - 3.3 - 9.1

Hoshangabad - 3.2 - 14.4

Raisen - 3.0 - 8.6

Chhindwara - 3.0 - 12.6

Shajapur - 2.0 - 10.5

Tikamgarh - 1.9 - 8.8

Nowgong - 1.5 - 7.0

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:12 PM IST