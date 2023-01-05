Madhya Pradesh: Nowgaon freezes at 2.8 deg/Cel; Datia shivers at 3.8; 7.4 degrees in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave continued to paralyse normal life in the state capital on Thursday. No respite is likely for the next couple of days from cold wave and dense fog, according to meteorological department officials.

Besides, fog enveloped Bhopal in the morning hours. Visibility was 50 metre to 200 metre in Bhopal. Vehicles switched on headlights to negotiate traffic as there was poor visibility. Wind which blew, enhanced chill in atmosphere.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Datia also recorded poor visibility 50 metre to 500 metre. Moderate fog prevailed in Guna, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Sagar and Balaghat.

Orange alert has been issued for dense fog in various divisions like Rewa, Sagar, Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Narmadapuram and districts like Anuppur, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Neemuch, Khandwa, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam and Burhanpur.

Similarly, yellow alert has been issued for cold day which is likely at Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Districts likely Rewa, Umaria, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Bhopal, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dewas.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, ‘Mercury will continue to drop in the days to come. There will not be any respite from cold wave in the state. Low temperature is due to icy winds coming from the northern belt.’

Cities Temp (deg/Cel)

Nowgaon 2.8

Datia 3.5

Khajuraho 4.0

Gwalior 4.4

Guna 5.2

Rajgarh 5.4

Ratlam 6.2

Raisen 6.4

Sagar 6.4

Satna 6.8

Schools closed due to cold wave in Bhopal

Collector Avinash Lawnia has declared holidays from January 6 to January 10 for students of standard nursery to standard 8 due to cold wave. Order is effective immediately in all government as well as private schools in the district.

Previously, collector had changed the timings of schools to 9:30am due to biting cold after district in-charge minister Bhupendra Singh’s instructions.