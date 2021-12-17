Madhya Pradesh : Now, PWD chief engineer, deputy project director can suspend contractor’s registration

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company's (MPUDCL) managing director Nikunj Srivastava has authorised the deputy project director, technical and chief engineer of the company to suspend or blacklist the registration of the contractor, said the MPUDCL management through a release on Friday.

The deputy project director, technical and chief engineer will take action against the contractor as per the order issued by the Public Works Department (PWD), it added.

MPUDCL procurement officer will recommend action against the contractor and the orders will be issued to the chief engineer, planning and budget (State Registration Officer), EnC Office of the PWD within three days.

The information will also be updated on the company's website. If the contractor is dissatisfied with the action, he can file an appeal before the EnC, MPUDC within 90 days, said the release.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 06:08 PM IST