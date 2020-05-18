Madhya Pradesh: Now no hospitalisation for corona patients with minor symptoms

The health department has withdrawn its order for hospitalisation of those patients with less common symptoms of coronavirus disease like rashes on skin, discoloration of fingers or toes, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell.

Notably, the decision was taken in the wake of overcrowding of patients at the COVID Care Centre or Dedicated COVID Health Centre.

Principal Secretary (health) Faiz Ahmed Kiwai on Monday passed the orders not to hospitalise those showing less common symptoms. It was three days after he had ordered to admit such patients at the COVID Care Centre, so that their treatment for coronavirus disease can begin in the early stage.

But due to overcrowding of patients, he had to withdraw his order three days later, hence, rectifying the capacity of state to admit the patients. Those who succumbed before the infection had reached the hospital in a critical condition.

100-bed corona ward at Hamidia

A ward with 100 beds will soon be made at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal to admit the coronavirus patients. Commissioner, medical education, Nishant Warwade gave the above instructions during a meeting with the GMC Dean, AK Shrivastava.

As of now, 100 beds were reserved for corona patients at the Trauma and Emergency Unit, consisting 20 ICU beds.

100 more beds will be added in the medical ward. Eight corona patients have been admitted at Hamidia hospital during the past week and more patients are expected in June.