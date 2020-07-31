Madhya Pradesh: Now jail inmates to have e-meeting with family

Home and jail minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday inaugurated the e-meeting scheme which aims at facilitate the prisoners to have virtual meetings with their family members. The facility comes as a huge relief to the jail inmates as well as their family members as in person meetings were put on hold in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Family members of detainees can apply for an appointment through the website www.e-prisons.nic.in under the e-visit system.
The home minister told that the captives in jails will be able to virtually meet their family members video conferencing. Director General Jail Sanjay Chaudhary was present on the occasion.
The minister said that there is a provision of meeting the prisoners in their jails from time to time. Currently, the meeting has been discontinued from the second week of March due to the Covid-19 epidemic.
On the occasion of the inauguration of the facility, the families of four prisoners were interviewed through video conferencing.
DIG Pandey informed that information about detained prisoners in jails is compiled on computer through e-prison software of NIC, Government of India. This software has provision for an e-visit system.
Jail Superintendent Bhopal Dinesh Nargane said that after the e-appointment application will be approved by the Jail Superintendent, the family of the prisoner can e-mail from their home through a smartphone / desktop / tab or from any mponline center.
After the approval they can talk through video conferencing. They will have the live chatting facility.
With the introduction of this system, the family members of the prisoners will not be required to come to prison to meet them. The family sitting in their home can talk with the jail inmates virtually. The jail inmates have not met with their families for a long time and have been showing signs of depression and stress. The live chatting with family members will help them to overcome these issues. Besides, this will also save time and resources of the prisoners’ families.
