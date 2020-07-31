Madhya Pradesh: Now jail inmates to have e-meeting with family

Home and jail minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday inaugurated the e-meeting scheme which aims at facilitate the prisoners to have virtual meetings with their family members. The facility comes as a huge relief to the jail inmates as well as their family members as in person meetings were put on hold in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Family members of detainees can apply for an appointment through the website www.e-prisons.nic.in under the e-visit system.

The home minister told that the captives in jails will be able to virtually meet their family members video conferencing. Director General Jail Sanjay Chaudhary was present on the occasion.

The minister said that there is a provision of meeting the prisoners in their jails from time to time. Currently, the meeting has been discontinued from the second week of March due to the Covid-19 epidemic.