Madhya Pradesh: Now gram panchayats to make their development plans

The villages across Madhya Pradesh can now look forward for a proper planned development to be finalised by their own experts. Under 15th Finance Commission the tri-layered panchayats will make their development plans.

The Union government has suggested ‘Sabki Yojna Sabka Vikas’ as the main mantra for making the plans for development. The planning part used to remain confined to the sarpanch and panchayat sachiv till now but from now onwards the development plan will be approved through Gram Sabhas.

Moreover, head of Self Help Groups and other panchayat members will also be included in designing the development plan. Government employees of village cluster level from various departments will also participate in planning. It will start with plan for the year 2020-21.

The Panchayat and rural development department has written a letter to collectors and CEO (Zila Panchayat) of all districts and informed the details and recommendations prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission.

The commission has recommended that 85% of the grant should be spent at gram panchayat level, 10% at Janpad Panchayat level and 5% at Zila Panchayat level.

The recommendations by the Finance Commission makes clear that 50% of the grant will be spend on works related to drinking water, sanitation and conservation of water while the remaining could be spend on other construction works as well.

Development plans that have affect on more than two gram panchayats will be referred to Janpad Panchayat who will organize a ‘Block Level Sabha’ to ratify the proposal. Bigger projects can be referred to the Zila Panchayats where the process for approval will remain same.