Madhya Pradesh: Now, foresters demand Corona Warrior status

BHOPAL: The employees of the forest department have now demanded the status of Corona Warrior. More than 200 forest officials have succumbed to corona till date. In addition, more than 1,200 staff members are corona-afflicted at present.

The forest department has sent the proposal to the state government to include field staff deputed on corona duty to be included in the Corona Warrior category. Moved by the death of colleagues, DFO Dewas PN Mishra has prepared a proposal and sent it to the forest headquarters.

Mishra, in his letter, has said that 86 staffers from the department have been put on corona duty along with police officials. These forest staffers are working shoulder to shoulder with other frontline workers without any assurance of their safety whatsoever. A similar kind of proposal has been sent to the forest headquarters in Bhopal from other forest range offices.

State forest head RK Gupta said that appropriate arrangements for the treatment of forest staff have been made. A proposal to include forest staffers in the Corona Warrior category has been sent to the government. Moreover, a system has been developed in the headquarters to monitor corona-infected staff members.

Gupta admitted that around 1,200 staff members, including half a dozen IFS officers, have been infected by corona.

ACF Akhilesh Agarwal succumbs to corona

Senior official of the state forest service Akhilesh Agarwal succumbed to corona on Friday. He was posted at the headquarters in Satpura Bhawan. He was under treatment at Bansal Hospital after being infected by the coronavirus. An IFS and three ACFs have succumbed to corona till date