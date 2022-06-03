Madhya Pradesh: Now, Bhopal a no noise zone for polls

Photo: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector and returning officer Avinash Lavania has declared the district area as a noise control zone under section 18 of the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act 1985 for the period up to July 18 in view of three-tier panchayat and urban body elections, according to the information on Thursday.

As per the orders issued, during this period, there will be a complete ban on the use of sound amplifiers until and unless there is a written permission granted by the competent authority. Devices will be confiscated and penal action will be taken as per rules in case of violation.

According to the order issued, under Section 2 (D) of the Act, the sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, naib tehsildars posted in the district have been declared as the competent authorities to grant the permission under this Act.

Permission for the use of loudspeakers, sound amplifying devices will be given in the panchayat area from 6 AM to 10 PM only for general meeting, procession and publicity work.

Permission for campaigning by vehicles including trucks, jeeps, tempo, auto rickshaw and tonga will be given only on application form submitted by the candidates. It will be mandatory to provide the registration number of the vehicle in the application form.

For broadcasting and propagation by loudspeaker, sound amplifiers without permission after the specified period without permission will lead to strict actions; the equipment will be confiscated and penal action will be taken as per rules.

The collector has also appealed to all political parties not to organize rallies, processions and vehicle campaigns without permission, as the model code of conduct has come into force ahead of panchayat and urban body elections.

Further he also issued prohibitory orders on election-related rallies, processions and meetings in government premises, buildings, rest houses or other premises associated with government.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudary has also directed the corporation officials including additional commissioners to not to take leaves without the permission of the commissioner in view of coming urban body elections.

Voter awareness campaigns to run in Bhopal district

A campaign aiming to increase voting percentage in the upcoming three-tier Panchayat polls will be launched in the rural areas of the district. During the campaign, the voters will be made aware of the voting process through ballot paper.

ìTo explain the voting process at the block and panchayat level, the method of display and stamping of ballot papers will also be informed to the voters as the elections would be conducted through ballot papers,î said Avinash Lavania. District returning officer (DRO)

By assessing the centers having low voting percentage in the last elections, the voters of the area will be motivated to exercise their franchise. At the village level, women of self-help groups have been directed to reach out to people and motivate them to vote. Youth dialogue programs will also be organized in government, non-government secondary schools, colleges and hostels to encourage youth to participate in elections. Instructions have also been passed to motivate new settlements, specially-abled, women and first time voters.

By identifying sensitive, very sensitive polling stations, instructions have also been given to inform voters about the security arrangements being made by the administration.