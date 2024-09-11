Madhya Pradesh: Now, Ayush Healthcare Also At District Hospitals |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In addition to Allopathy medical treatment, AYUSH healthcare will also be available in district hospitals. Around 213 posts including that of Ayush doctors have been sanctioned in district hospitals in Madhya Pradesh. Doctors of Ayurved (BAMS), homeopathy, doctors, unani (BUMS) will provide their services at the government-run hospitals.

With this appointment of specialists, doctors and technicians of panchakarma, healthcare facilities of other medical wings will also be available at district hospitals. AYUSH stream includes Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy systems.

National spokesman Ayush Medical Association Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “With appointment of specialists, doctors, technical staff, Ayurved, homeopathy and unani facilities will also be made available in district hospitals. It will be an added advantage for the patients at district hospitals and it will help in bringing Ayush into the mainstream of healthcare .”

According to Ayush Medical Association, posts have been sanctioned and their posting will be made in districts like Bhopal, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Ujjain, Anuppur, Bhind, Katni, Umaria, Betul, Burhanpur, Khargone, Dhar, Satna and Khandwa.

Out of 213 posts, 22 are for Ayurved specialists doctors, 21 for Ayurved doctors, eight posts each for Homeopath specialists and doctors, seven posts for unani specialists and eight for doctors, 37 posts for Ayurved pharmacists, 42 posts for panchakarma technicians, and 60 posts for others.