Madhya Pradesh: Notice to Guna SP over absconding rape accused

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has served the notice on SP Guna in connection with an absconding rape accused, said an official on Thursday. The commission has given four weeks' time to file a reply before it. The rape accused is on the run for over a fortnight.

The notice issued to the superintendent of police stated that accused Gajraj Singh Meena had allegedly raped a married woman on August 31, 2021 in the area under Kumbhraj police station. The woman lived with her in-laws and two children. The womanís husband, a labour, works in Nepal.

The accused had barged into the womanís house and sexually assaulted her. The man threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

A case was registered in Kumbhraj police station, however, even after a fortnight the police are yet to trace the absconding accused.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:25 AM IST