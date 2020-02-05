Madhya Pradesh: Non-SAS officers not to get any IAS post this year too

BHOPAL: Non-SAS officials in the state will not get any post of IAS-cadre this year too. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has decided to give all the posts of IAS-cadre to the officials of the State Administrative Services (SAS). The SAS has got 18 posts.
For promotion to IAS, the Chief Secretary had sent a proposal to the Chief Minister for giving 14 posts to SAS and four to non-SAS cadres.
Nevertheless, the Chief Minister has decided to give all the 18 posts to the SAS-cadre.
SAS officials posted to the Chief Minister’s Office have played an important role in influencing the CM’s decision. And deputy secretary Anurag Saxena was in the lead role.
Four non-SAS officers were promoted to the IAS-cadre in 2015. After that no such officers were promoted to the IAS-cadre.
Minister for General Administration Department, Govind Singh, had also written to the principal secretary of the personnel department for giving IAS-cadre to non-SAS officers.
The Chief Minister refused to give IAS posts to non-SAS cadre, despite Singh’s letter.
Officials from 1996 to 98-batch to be elevated
Since all the 18 posts have been given to SAS, officials belonging to 1996, 1997 and 1998 batches will be promoted. Fifteen officers of 1996-97 batch and three from 1998 batch will get promotion.
