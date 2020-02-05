Madhya Pradesh: Non-SAS officers not to get any IAS post this year too

BHOPAL: Non-SAS officials in the state will not get any post of IAS-cadre this year too. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has decided to give all the posts of IAS-cadre to the officials of the State Administrative Services (SAS). The SAS has got 18 posts.

For promotion to IAS, the Chief Secretary had sent a proposal to the Chief Minister for giving 14 posts to SAS and four to non-SAS cadres.

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister has decided to give all the 18 posts to the SAS-cadre.

SAS officials posted to the Chief Minister’s Office have played an important role in influencing the CM’s decision. And deputy secretary Anurag Saxena was in the lead role.