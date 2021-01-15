Madhya Pradesh: Nobody will get anti-corona jab without registration

BHOPAL: The government has begun to take measures to avoid any fraud in the vaccination drive. It has been decided that nobody will be vaccinated without getting his name registered on the portal. The names of the people selected for vaccination will be uploaded on the hospital portal. After that, those people will get an SMS and will be vaccinated accordingly.

The Centre has made the above arrangement so that nobody is vaccinated without entry into the portal. Now that the vaccines have arrived, many people are sending recommendations for an early shot. A few people want to get the shot early. The above arrangement for vaccination has been made so that the shots are given on the basis of priority fixed by the government.

Another reason for making such an arrangement is that nobody should be manually called to the hospital for the jab. The person to be vaccinated will be called through the Government of India’s portal and app. Those who will be vaccinated can also download their certificates from the portal. Those who are going to get the shot on Saturday have already got SMSes through the portal.

Additional chief secretary (health and medical education) Mohd Suleman says the Centre has prepared such a portal as only those who are eligible for the vaccine shot will get it. It has been done so that those who have been given the shot may not face any problem, he said.