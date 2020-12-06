Madhya Pradesh: No work under BJP rule, too, for Jan Abhiyan Parishad

BHOPAL: The Congress government was ready to close down the Jan Abhiyan Parishad. But, even after the BJP’s return to power, the Parishad lacks work. The organisation was given some work during the corona pandemic. But now, it is short of work.

There are plans to revamp the Parishad for which the post of director-general is being created. The organisation may be given some work after its overhaul. The members had taken part in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘Narmada Yatra’ and in plantation of saplings on the banks of the Narmada during the previous BJP rule.

The Parishad was formed on the recommendations of the RSS. Those who work for this organisation are also associated with Sangh ideology. The Congress alleged that the Parishad staff had worked for the BJP in elections. The party had also accused the organisation of committing irregularities in the polls.

The work of the Parishad stopped soon afterwards. The Congress government prepared a plan to close the organisation, but, as soon as the reins of power went into the hands of the BJP, the new regime scrapped the plan. It has, however, not been decided what kind of work the Parishad should be given.

The chief minister will be the president of the revamped Parishad, comprising three vice-presidents from the Sangh. According to sources, there are plans to appoint fresh candidates for the organisation.