Madhya Pradesh: No vaccination on Janmashtami, government withdraws order

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After intense protest by employees’ unions, the health department has decided to drop plan for Covid vaccination on Krishna Janamashtami on Monday.

In order to boost vaccination, an order was issued to all district chief medical officers that people should be vaccinated on Janmashtami too, which will be celebrated on August 30.

The order faced a backlash by employees’ unions and they wrote a letter to Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, following which the government withdrew its order.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “We have informed all the districts regarding cancellation of vaccination sessions on Monday. Instead, the vaccination will take place on Tuesday.” A campaign will be launched for vaccination of teachers in the state. Under this, teachers left out will be vaccinated before September 5.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:32 PM IST