Madhya Pradesh: No smartphone, no worries, loudspeakers and community places to be used for online classes

School education department has directed its field staff to make provisions for students who do not have access to smartphones, TV or radio and are being deprived of online education because of it.
In a situation arising from the Covid-19 pandemic- all schools across the state are closed because children fall into one of the most vulnerable categories. Schools are closed ever since enforcement of lockdown 1.0 and will remain closed till August 31- as of now.
In this situation the school education department has decided to conduct online classes so that students remain engaged. A section of teachers then raised the issue that a large section of students would not be able to avail the facility as they do not have access to smartphones, TV or radio.
The department has decided to use community places like panchayat bhawans and other places to conduct online classes for the students. Radio, TV and internet connection will be arranged at the panchayat bhawan for the purpose. In villages where there is no such community place then a loudspeaker can be installed at some convenient place and instructions from radio can be amplified through loudspeaker so that the voice reaches to most of the houses.
The school education department is imparting education through its ambitious ‘Hamara ghar hamara vidyalya (My home my school)’ to conduct classes through alternative means during Covid pandemic.
It has decided to print the schedule of online classes and distribute it among parents so that even parents should know about class activities. The TV set at community place can also be used for showing recorded classes through pen drive.
Schools have also been asked to use radio so that maximum students can listen to lessons. Teachers have been asked to actively monitor these programmes and engage parents as much as they can to make the programme a success.
