Madhya Pradesh: No side-effects of Covaxin trials in People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre volunteers

BHOPAL: The indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR), has not shown any side-effects in volunteers who have been given shots in the People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS) in Bhopal.

On November 27, the trials commenced at PCMS; after PCMS, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) was picked for trials. However, the trials have not started at GMC so far. The issue of side-effects is being reported from across the world simultaneously with news of the trials. However, doctors looking after the trials of the vaccine at institutes assure that they are ready to handle the cases if volunteers come up with complaints of side-effects.

Generally, vaccines, during trials, can induce side-effects similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 infection, including fatigue, chills, headaches, muscle aches and joint pain. Older persons may experience milder side-effects than younger ones. The most common side-effects were fatigue and headaches for all ages, with most of the younger group experiencing fatigue after their second shot.