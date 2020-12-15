Madhya Pradesh: No side-effects of Covaxin trials in People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre volunteers

BHOPAL: The indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR), has not shown any side-effects in volunteers who have been given shots in the People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS) in Bhopal.
On November 27, the trials commenced at PCMS; after PCMS, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) was picked for trials. However, the trials have not started at GMC so far. The issue of side-effects is being reported from across the world simultaneously with news of the trials. However, doctors looking after the trials of the vaccine at institutes assure that they are ready to handle the cases if volunteers come up with complaints of side-effects.
Generally, vaccines, during trials, can induce side-effects similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 infection, including fatigue, chills, headaches, muscle aches and joint pain. Older persons may experience milder side-effects than younger ones. The most common side-effects were fatigue and headaches for all ages, with most of the younger group experiencing fatigue after their second shot.
‘No complaints so far’
"So far, no volunteer has complained about any side-effects after getting the shots. Other vaccines are showing side-effects, including fatigue, chills, headaches, muscle aches and joint pain. But, as far as Covaxin is concerned, it has not shown any kind of side-effects. However, we’re prepared to handle it if any volunteer comes with complaints," Dr Anil Dixit, dean, PCSM, said.
‘Not of the serious type’
"Side-effects are not of the very serious type and volunteers should remain in regular touch with the doctors after the vaccine trial shots instead of panicking. In general, people who already know first-hand what side-effects can be expected from these vaccines are ones who have already participated in the clinical trials," said Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital.