Madhya Pradesh: No school will print name on stationery, says Sehore Collector

Sehore: Collector has issued a notice to the government and semi-government schools against their arbitary conduct to buy stationery and uniform from a specific shop.

The notice said that the schools affiliated to either CBSE or MPBSE could select the books according to the list of books published by NCERT or private publications.

The schools will have to put up the list of all the selected books with price on the notice board one month prior to the new session. They should also make the list available to the students so that they could buy it from wherever they like.

The schools have also been ordered to upload the list of the books on the school’s website.

The collector has ordered that no any stationery or school means should have the name of the school printed on it. They have to put up a notice that would say that a student can buy any product from any shop.

He said the schools will have the school bus tracking system for the buses, private or on rent, they run for their students. The buses must be monitored over the GPS.

There must be a camera on the bus as well to keep the school and the parents well-informed.

Buses must also have atleast one female helper if it has girl in it.

The directions are effevtive immediately.