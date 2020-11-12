Madhya Pradesh: No proposal for cabinet expansion, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has said there is no proposal for cabinet expansion. He made the above statement at a press conference on Thursday.

Three berths in the cabinet have fallen vacant after the defeat of ministers Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia.

In the run-up to the by-elections, two ministers Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput had to resign, because six months have passed since they resigned from the House membership.

A ministerial berth is vacant. Therefore, some legislators have speculated that Chouhan will expand his cabinet.

According to sources in the BJP, only Rajput and Silawat should be sworn in, that there may not be any resentment in the party.

Three ministers who have lost the by-elections are Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters. Scindia may heap pressure on the government to appoint some of his followers to these vacant posts.

For this reason, the BJP wants to avoid cabinet expansion. Both Imarti Devi and Dandotia have yet to put in their papers.

They will remain ministers till January. On the other hand, the Congress said it was wrong that those ministers did not resign from the Cabinet.

Former minister Govind Singh said those ministers should immediately resign, because the people discarded them.