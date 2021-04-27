Madhya Pradesh: No online teaching except for class 10, 12 from May 1-31

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has directed that no online teaching will be held for students of any classes except Classes 10 and 12 from May 1 to 31. The order will apply to all government and private schools affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE, and the state board.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department fixed day and time for Online synchronous session learning for pre primary, high and higher secondary schools last year. Now, in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to cancel online classes between May 1 and 30.