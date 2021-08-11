Madhya Pradesh: No leadership change in MP, Shivraj SIngh Chouhan to continue: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BHOPAL: Scotching rumours, BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday ruled out any change in state leadership stating that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was a sensible man and had not slept throughout the night when state was hit by flood. He is the latest entrant to the club of leaders giving ‘certificate of continuation’ to the CM.

Vijayvargiya had organised a ‘Bhutta party’ for all BJP leaders, including MLAs. He had also met various leaders, including cooperative minister Arvind Bhadoria, and had lunch with agriculture minister Kamal Patel at his residence. All this had led to rumours that Chouhan was to be replaced as CM soon.

Earlier in February 2021, state BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao had described Chouhan as ‘undisputed leader’ of the party. In a bid to put a stop to speculation of leadership change, he had declared that Chouhan would remain the CM.

Later, in June 2021, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulste had also declared that there was no plan of leadership change in state.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:58 PM IST