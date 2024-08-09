Madhya Pradesh: No General Candidate Among The Seven Rajya Sabha MPs From State

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has begun to search for a candidate immediately after the notice for the RS by-election was issued on Wednesday.

The central leadership of the BJP will take a decision on the RS candidate. So, the candidate, aspiring for a ticket for the RS seat, is lobbying for it in Delhi.

There is confusion in the party over whether they should send a general candidate to the RS or select a candidate belonging to the reserved category.

There no general candidate among the seven RS MPs from the state. One ST, three OBC and three SC members are representing the BJP in the Upper House.

It has happened for the first time in the state that not a single member from the general category is representing the party in the RS. Banshilal Gurjar, Kavita Patidar and Maya Narolia belong to the OBC category.

Similarly, Sumitra Valmiki, Umesh Nath and L Murugam represent the SC category. Sumer Singh Solanki belongs to the ST category. KP Yadav, who belongs to the OBC category, is aspiring for a ticket for the Rajya Sabha.

Yadav, who was a member of the Lok Sabha from Guna, was denied a ticket which was given to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The RS seat has fallen vacant after Scindiaís victory in the Lok Sabha election. So, Yadav is seeking a ticket for the RS seat.

Likewise, Lal Singh Arya, who belongs to the SC category and lost the Vidhan Sabha election, is also aspiring for a ticket for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Among the leaders, belonging to the general category, Narottam Mishra, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Arvind Bhadoria, Mukesh Chaturvedi and Kantdev Singh are seeking tickets.