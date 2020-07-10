Madhya Pradesh: No end in sight for 28 ministers' wait for portfolio

Even nine days after formation of Cabinet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is still pondering over portfolios of the 28 ministers.

Oath taking ceremony of 28 ministers was held on July 2. Since then, these ministers are awaiting portfolio allocation. Owing to the delay, the Cabinet meeting too has been postponed twice. Political corridors are abuzz that the delay is due to BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is adamant on securing a major chunk of ministries to his 14 loyalists, who switched allegiance from Congress.

On the other hand, BJP ministers are also lobbying hard for major departments. In a bid to please all, the CM had camped in Delhi for two days to end the stalemate with the help of top party leaders. However, no solution could be found.

In fact, the CM is caught between the devil and the deep sea over portfolio distribution. Even top leaders are unable to find a way out. The delay in portfolio allocation has dented government’s image and has provided Congress with an issue to put Chouhan, Scindia and other top party leaders in the dock.