Madhya Pradesh: No e-pass required for travel between green zones, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that no e-pass would be required for movement between Green Zones. However, travel from Green zone to Red zone and vice-versa would remain restricted.

Earlier, the state government had banned travel between zones. The announcement comes as a huge relief to people residing in green zones. Besides, the district administration and the police have been instructed not to create any hassle for travellers.

Meanwhile, PWD would issue travel passes for travel from red zone to green zone and vice-versa. However, these passes would be issued solely to labourers, engineers, officers and vehicles involved in construction work. Principal Secretary, PWD, Neeraj Mandloi said that this has been done to provide employment opportunity to labourers. However, special precautions would be taken in case of Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, the three major hotspots of the state, he said.

Presence of officers and engineers along with vehicles are required at work place. Sometimes, officers have to visit other districts too due to work. Hence, to ensure hassle-free travel, officers have been deputed for issuance of travel pass.

As per the new arrangement, assistant engineer posted at programme implementation unit (PIU), has been authorised to issue passes but with riders.

No passes would be issued to people residing in containment area. Pass-holders would have to follow social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines. They will also have to follow instructions given by district collectors.