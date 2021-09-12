Madhya Pradesh: No D2 strain of dengue so far but no vaccine for it either, say experts

BHOPAL: The state government has heaved a sigh of relief as no dengue virus serotype 2 (DENV-2 or D2) case was found till Sunday. Few samples have been sent for testing and results are awaited, according to national vector-borne disease control programme officer. Dengue viruses are of four serotypes (D1, D2, D3, D4).

According to experts, dengue virus serotype 2 (DENV-2 or D2) is known to be the most virulent strain and can cause severity in disease. There are over 2,200 dengue cases in state. Seven districts are worst affected. They are Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Agar-Malwa.

National vector-borne disease control programme officer Dr Himanshu Jaiswal said test results of samples are awaited. Malwa and Mahalkaushal region is worst affected with dengue. Focus is on Mandsaur and Jabalpur. “We are consistently monitoring the situation,” he added.

He urged people to take protective measures against vector-borne diseases and noted that dengue can lead to complications and death. "People should protect themselves from vector-borne diseases by using mosquito nets, mosquito repellents, covering body well to avoid mosquito bites because dengue can lead to death. There is no vaccine for dengue,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:21 PM IST