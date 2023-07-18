 Madhya Pradesh: No Cremation Ground, Residents Perform Last Rites In Open
A group of people had to set up a tin shed to perform the last rites of man, since there was cover and it was raining.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Mahagaur village Panchayat are facing problems in performing the last rites of their near and dear ones in the rainy season because of lack of a cremation ground.

A group of people had to set up a tin shed to perform the last rites of man, since there was cover and it was raining. The Mahagaur village Panchayat where the last rites were being performed did not construct a proper cremation ground. Two years ago, 12 people lost their lives because of caving in of a well in the village Panchayat A few residents of Mahagaur told Free Press that there had not been any development in the area for several years.

Neither the village Panchayat nor the people’s representatives bother about providing basic facilities to the people, they said.  

article-image

