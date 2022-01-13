Madhya Pradesh: No ‘Corona Kavach’ for third wave

BHOPAL: As the third wave is getting murkier, the health insurance companies have denied giving ‘Corona Kavach’ policy benefits to newly insured persons. However, the old policy holders will continue to avail medical cover against coronavirus.The decision comes following dubious medical claims during the second Covid-19 wave.

The policy provided medical cover upto Rs 5 lakh for hospitalisation arising due to Covid-19. Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority (IRDA) has directed only to renew the old policies and not give the benefits to new customers (policy holders).

Sonu Upadhyaya, Care Health Insurance Company manager, said, “Corona Kavach policy was only for a short term particularly for corona pandemic time. IRDA has clarified that if insurance companies cannot afford such a policy, they should only renew instead of bringing new customers under it. So insurance companies have stopped providing the Corona Kavach policy to new customers and are only renewing the old policies. ”

The companies now are providing regular health policies covering Covid-19 as any other diseases.

LN Sharma, insurance agent dealing with insurance companies, said, “Insurance companies have stopped adding on new customers under “Corona Kavach”, the policy which covered coronavirus patients during second wave. Only the policy holders who were covered under it earlier will continue to avail the benefit as the IRDA has instructed to renew the policy. Thus all the new policy holder will not get the benefit of Corona Kavach policies.”

The Corona Kavach Policy covers self (proposer), legally wedded spouse, parents and parents-in-law, dependent children (naturally or legally adopted) between the age day 1 to 25 years. If the child above 18 years of age is financially independent, he or she shall be ineligible for coverage. Policy period is three and half months (3 and half months or 105 days), six and half months (6 and half months or 195 days), nine and half months (9 and half months or 285 days).

Lines of treatment covered – Allopathy, AYUSH (Up to 100 per cent of SI) ambulance charges covered up to sub limit mentioned, pre and post Hospitalisation up to 15 days and 30 days respectively, basic hospitalisation coverage for all claims pertaining to COVID-19.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:19 PM IST