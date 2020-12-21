Madhya Pradesh: No change in form submission, exam dates, clears MPBSE

BHOPAL: The delegation of Private School Association returned empty-handed as chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) bluntly refused to extend last date of the examination and form submission.
The members of the Private School Association said that they were invited by the chairman of the education board RS Julania. “We had given a memorandum asking board to extend last date for submission of examination form. He called us to discuss that issue,” said Ajit Singh, president of the association.
However, in the meeting chairman said that he won’t extend the last date for submission of exam forms. I have said no to the minister as well, said the chairman. Singh said that they pleaded that penalty fee of Rs 2000-10,000 was too much for parents of the students appearing in board exams.
Singh said that association members said they will have to protest against the decision if it is not taken back. Another member of the delegation said that chairman sir was so furious that he said that he had changed the syllabus. The question paper will be objective type.
“We said that one cannot change the format of question paper at the last moment but the chairman said that the education board has been reformed. He was adamant that he has said no to minister even and no dates or fees will be changed,” said the member of association.
The education board had made a provision of late fee of Rs 2000 filling the form after prescribed date December 15, Rs 5000 after December 31 and Rs 10,000 till the month January.
Private school association was demanding to extend the last till December 31 so that students do not have bear additional burden of Rs 2000.
However, in the evening, MPBSE revised its order saying that late fee of Rs 100 will be charged till December 31.