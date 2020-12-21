Madhya Pradesh: No change in form submission, exam dates, clears MPBSE

BHOPAL: The delegation of Private School Association returned empty-handed as chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) bluntly refused to extend last date of the examination and form submission.

The members of the Private School Association said that they were invited by the chairman of the education board RS Julania. “We had given a memorandum asking board to extend last date for submission of examination form. He called us to discuss that issue,” said Ajit Singh, president of the association.

However, in the meeting chairman said that he won’t extend the last date for submission of exam forms. I have said no to the minister as well, said the chairman. Singh said that they pleaded that penalty fee of Rs 2000-10,000 was too much for parents of the students appearing in board exams.