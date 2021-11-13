Madhya Pradesh: Nine get life term for committing murder

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Special judge JP Singh has awarded life term to nine persons for committing a murder.

Those who have been awarded life term are Govind, Bhagwan Singh, Neelesh, Kaiser Singh, Hemraj, Devendra Thakur, Bhure, Vinod Thakur and Punni Lal, all residents of Punaour village in Piparia area in Hoshangabad.

The court also imposed a fine on them. A complaint was lodged on February 24, 2014.

A complaint was lodged at the police station in Punour village that 10.5 acres had been under their occupation since 2003.

There is a well in the land. The father of the complainant Chhotelal, brother Horilal, Gudda, sister Dashoda, Lakhsmi Bhagwati and mother Munnibai were working near the well.

The accused armed with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons reached there and said that they would set up a Jugghi on the land.

When the family members of the complainant objected to it, the accused attacked them with the weapons. They also hit Chhotelal with an axe and he died.

